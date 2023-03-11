Gov Wike claims APC guber candidate Tonye Cole stole $50m of Rivers money

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Friday, claimed that the governorahip candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Tonye Cole, is under investigation for alleged defrauding the state of $50m.

He explained that voting for Cole to become governor of the states would halt the investigation, as a governor is immune from arrest or prosecution in Nigeria.

Wike spoke while speaking at Egbeda community during the inauguration of the Akpabu-Egbeda-Omoku Link Road in Emohua Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

The Governor urged voters to support Siminialayi Fubara, a candidate for governor from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), because of his willingness to uphold the state’s current developmental peace.

Former governor Chibuike Amaechi’s alleged careless promotion of a needless battle between the Igbo and Rivers people was also denounced by Wike.

He claimed that one of the reasons why the electorate should be suspicious of the APC candidate was because Amaechi’s remarks brought up the issues of abandoned property that occurred during Nigeria’s civil war more than 50 years ago.

READ ALSO:Wike gives reasons for supporting Tinubu, Obi

Due to their “inordinate and dubious thirst for power,” Wike argued that Cole and Amaechi were unaware of the danger of the hostility they were inciting and what it may do in the state.

He said: “We have been living peacefully with our brothers and sisters; Ndi Igbo, living peacefully, doing business peacefully. I felt that I should let you know that a vote for Tonye Cole is a vote for division of Rivers State.

“A vote for Tonye Cole is a vote in order not for him to return our $50million and God will not allow us to vote for such people. We are prosecuting them. They want to run away from prosecution, they cannot.”

Wike blasted Amaechi whom he said lied to Igbo residing in the state that if they elect Cole, he would ensure compensation for their purported abandoned property during the civil war.

He said: “When you have a child who wants to destroy a home, to open up old wounds at this time in Nigeria, in Rivers State is a terrible thing. He is trying to put us and the Igbos at loggerheads for us to fight, God will not allow us to fight.”

