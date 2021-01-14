Gov Wike confirms FG has refunded N78bn to Rivers govt

Governor Nyesom Wike has said that the N78 billion Rivers State government spent on federal projects had been refunded by the Federal Government.

He said that the refunded money would be deployed in providing more critical projects across the state to further drive the efforts at enhancing the socioeconomic life of Rivers people.

According to a statement by Kelvin Ebiri on Wednesday, the governor’s special assistant on media, Wike made the development known during the inauguration of the Isiopko Internal Roads Phase 2 in Ikwerre Local Government Area, performed by the 2019 Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi.

“Rivers people, the Federal Government has refunded us the money. I have not touched a dim yet and it is in the bank. I will use it for project execution.

“I kept it to tell those who are making noise to know that I am going to work till the last day in office. I will continue to work for the interest of our people. I’m not resting.

“They need to know that I will make sure what is supposed to be done for the people of Rivers State is done. I will persist until we have improved and changed Rivers State and bring it back to what it’s supposed to be,” Wike was quoted to have said.

The governor noted that with his level of performance in office, it would be difficult for any other party to take Rivers State away from the PDP because the people know that such a party can offer nothing to them.

“No matter the tactics they deplore, no party can take Rivers State away from PDP. They have to convince the people why they need the support of Rivers people. It is already known, they have nothing to offer.

“We have something to offer and we have offered it to the people. They are angry that we are commissioning projects. Our business as a party is to make the other people to have serious high blood pressure.

“Anywhere they are now they are crying that we are in every local government inaugurating projects. We are not vindictive. We are a government that carries everybody along,” Wike said.

Dr Peter Obi who inaugurated the road project, lamented that the Federal Government keeps borrowing in the guise of using it for capital projects to mortgage the future of posterity.

He challenged them to show the capital projects that such borrowed money has been expended on so that everybody will know such projects.

