Gov Wike demolishes two hotels in Rivers for flouting COVID-19 lockdown directives

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has demolished two hotels in the state for flouting orders by the state government to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

The governor had recently ordered a total lockdown of Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt local government areas of the state.

But some hotel operators, including a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member in Eleme, were said to have flouted the order.

Consequently, the governor ordered the demolition of the two hotels.

Announcing this on Sunday in a tweet on his Twitter handle, @GovWike, the governor wrote:

“People should help us and support Government for Rivers people to be safe. Security Council will meet to review the strategies and achievements or setbacks, moving forward.

“Government has no alternative but to apply the Executive order which I signed before the lockdown of Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt. I called all the Traditional Rulers and Council Chairmen and told them to ensure that no hotel operates in the state.

“We are not saying it will be forever. This is for now, so that we know where we are. To reduce the cases and check the spread.

“Whether you are PDP or not, all we are saying is that nobody is above the law. If we can do this to a PDP person, then you know we are not discriminatory.

“Everyone must obey. Whether you are in PDP , SDP or no party, you must obey the law. If any other person does the same thing, the same rule will apply.

“We said no hotel should operate within this period. Unfortunately, the PDP Youth Leader in Eleme joined others to flout the Executive Order. Therefore, the executive order will be applied.

“We said if any hotel operates, Government will bring down that hotel. We are doing what we have told people that we are going to do.

“Nobody wants to obey any rules. We are saying just for now, keep off, let us see how we can keep our people safe.

“Look at the rate of infections, most of these people are found in hotels. Look at the man that died, he was at Mingi Hotel in Rumumasi.

“Due to that contact, we have had other seven cases.

