Gov Wike double-faced, aiding illegal oil bunkering in Rivers —APC

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has alleged that the state governor, Nyesom Wike is aiding illegal oil bunkering in the state.

In a statement signed by the APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Senibo Finebone, the opposition accused Wike of being double faced and selective in his fight against illegal oil bunkering.

Recall that Governor Wike, on January 9, 2022, declared wanted, those he described as “kingpins of bunkering and illegal crude oil refining activities”

Wike had published a list of 19 names of alleged illegal oil bunkers and crude oil refiners.

The governor also threatened to publish names of people behind illegal bunkering activities in Okrika communities, Port Harcourt Township, Rivers South-East and Rivers South-West Senatorial Districts, if they fail to voluntarily report themselves to the police.

Reacting to the governor’s naming and shaming act, the APC said it had conducted an investigation, which “has revealed indirect largescale complicity by the Rivers State Government in the menace.”

The party alleged that Julius Berger Construction Company, a major partner of the Rivers State government in execution of projects, patronizes illegal oil bunkers and that the governor was aware.

The statement reads in part: “From 2015 to date, most major projects by the Rivers State Government since its inauguration are being executed by Julius Berger Nigeria Ltd.

“At the present peak of Julius Berger activities in Rivers State, the company consumes on the average about 300,000 litres of AGO per day. This has undeniably become one single biggest AGO consumption volume in Rivers State. Sadly, the entire volume of AGO is sourced from illegal refiners of the product locally called ‘kpofire’ and the reason is that Julius Berger in Rivers State buys AGO at between N220 and N240 per litre, whereas, the official ex-depot price of AGO from NIPCO and other major importers range from N315 to N350 per litre”.

It was further stated that Julius Berger provided a ready market for illegal refiners, thereby “encouraging so many people (young and old) to join the illegal refining business”.

The APC alleged that Wike had only published few names while protecting others because of self interest.

The statement queries, “Who is the governor afraid of in declaring all suspects involved in the illegal business wanted in all the LGAs particularly those contiguous to Port Harcourt?

“Rivers APC is deeply worried that the hurried action of the governor in declaring some persons wanted and and leaving out others, is typical of the kneejerk style of Gov Wike and will only scratch the problem on the surface without getting to its very roots with a view to stamping it out.”

The APC urged Wike to choose the protection of lives of residents of Port Harcourt and Rivers State over his alleged interests in Julius Berger Nigeria Ltd.

Illegal oil bunkering and crude oil refining has resulted in a surge of airborne particulate (black soot) in parts of the state, causing health harzards to the residents.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command on Monday revealed that it had yet to receive any memo towards commencing a manhunt for 19 persons allegedly involved in illegal oil refining and bunkering.

This was disclosed by the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, in response to questions from the media over the state government’s pronouncement.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Governor Nyesom Wike announced a list of 19 kingpins wanted for alleged illegal oil refining and bunkering.

However, in his statement, Eboka said, “Actually I heard over the news that some people have been declared wanted by the State Government. We are still expecting to get the list from the government so we can work on them.

“We don’t act on what we hear on the radio. By the time we get the list, we will go after them and I want to assure you that they will be arrested and prosecuted if we have evidence to prosecute them.”

