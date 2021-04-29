Gov Wike imposes state-wide curfew in Rivers | Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of River State, Nyesom Wike, has declared a statewide curfew in Rivers, over the recent security breaches in the state.

The governor in a state broadcast on Thursday said the State Security Council, in consideration of the recent murderous attacks on security personnel in Ikwerre and Abua/Odual Local Government Areas, on Wednesday 28th April 2021, imposed a night-time curfew on its land borders with other states.

Speaking through series of tweets on his Twitter handle @GovWike, said a review of the present security situation in the state, shows that the threat of further deadly attacks on hard and soft targets across the State still existed.

He maintained that it became imperative for the State Government to take further necessary measures to secure the state and safeguard the lives and properties of its citizens.

Wike tweeted: “Accordingly, the State Security Council has today, after exhaustive deliberation, decided and advised that a statewide curfew on human and vehicular movements be imposed as part of additional measures to prevent the faceless criminals from unleashing their deadly actions.

“Consequently, a night curfew is hereby imposed on the entire 23 Local Government Areas of the State, prohibiting any human and or vehicular movement within or any part of the State from 10.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. from today 29th April 2021 until further notice.

“We wish to repeat that in taking these and other drastic measures at this time, our singular intention is to secure our State and guarantee the protection of lives and property.

“While therefore calling for continued understanding, we again advise everyone to be vigilant and promptly report every suspicious movement in your neighbourhood to the security agencies for immediate actions.”

