Gov Wike lifts covid-19 lockdown on 2 LGAs in Rivers for 2 days

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has temporarily lifted the total lockdown he imposed on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt local government areas of the state over COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor lifted the lockdown for two days, Tuesday and Wednesday 12th and 13th of May 2020, to allow the residents replenish their foodstuffs.

The governor had declared a total lockdown in the two LGAs as a measure to curtail the spread of the dreaded virus in the state.

However, during a state-wide broadcast on Sunday night, the governor said the lockdown will be lifted for Tuesday and Wednesday and be reinstated from Thursday, May 14, 2020.

During the days the lockdown will be lifted, the governor said all other established restrictions under the Executive Orders on social distancing would still be in force.

“Consequently, we have given due consideration to the propositions on the way forward by well-meaning citizens of the state, and after a cautious review of the situation, decided to implement a partial relaxation of the lockdown measures, to enable residents to have some fresh air and replenish their foodstuffs and medicines.

“To this end, I hereby announce the temporary lifting of the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Governments Areas for two days only, with effect from Tuesday 12th May 2020.

“All shops, supermarkets, and malls can open to the public for Tuesday and Wednesday, 12 and 13 May 2020.

“Similarly, all hospitals and banks can also open and provide full services to the public. Oil and gas companies are required to submit the list of their staff on essential duties to the Government; note that there is no ban on the lifting of petroleum products from depots and other receptacles.

“The total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas will be reinstated on Thursday 14th May 2020 and remain until further notice.

“Compulsory wearing of face mask or scarfs in vehicles and public places; closure of all land, sea and air borders and entry routes into the State; and closure of all open markets, including slaughters, hotels, guest houses, cinemas, bars and restaurants; and ban on gathering, including public burials, weddings, and religious gathering of more than 50 persons. Once again, thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

“Please note that our enemy is invisible; stay at home, maintain social distancing, wash your hands regularly and stay safe,” he said.

The governor had earlier on Sunday ordered the destruction of two hotels in the state for flauting lockdown order in the state.

