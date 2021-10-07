Gov Wike offers more argument to rejig sharing formula for FG, states, LGs

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called for the upward review of allocations accruable to the states in view of existing realities.

Wike made this appeal to the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) on Wednesday via a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri.

Members of the RMAFC, led by its chairman, Elisa Mbam, had paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

According to the governor, the RMAFC should rejig the sharing formula to ensure the Federal Government receives 40 per cent instead of 52.68 percent, with an increment to 40 per cent from 26.72% to the states and 20 per cent to the local governments from the present 20.60%.

“Using the same formula of 1992 as a basis for revenue allocation in this country is so unfortunate. And to worsen the situation under a democratic dispensation, since 1999 till now, our country has not reviewed the revenue allocation formula.

Read also: Wike advocates improved healthcare in Nigeria

“You people should reduce the percentage of the federal government. Give them 40 percent. Give the states 40 percent, give Local Government 20 percent. In that way, most of the responsibilities that belong to the federal government will now be taken away and given to the States,” Wike stated.

He further appealed for the entrenchment of fiscal federalism in order for states to harness their resources for the rapid development of the country.

“We cannot talk about operating a federal system without having a fiscal federalism. It is practically impossible. Let’s cancel that word federalism, we are operating a unitary system.

“But you cannot be saying we are operating a federal system, at the same time operating a centralised system,” the governor said.

Join the conversation

Opinions