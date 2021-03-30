Gov Wike sacks Rivers environment commissioner | Ripples Nigeria

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has sacked the state’s Commissioner for Environment, Igbiks Tamuno.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, the governor directed the commissioner to submit all government documents and properties in his possession to the Permanent Secretary in the ministry.

However, no reason was given for the commissioner’s sack.

Wike appointed Tamuno as Rivers State Commissioner for Environment in 2019.

