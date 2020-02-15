Gov Wike sends message to Buhari on Oshiomhole

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has advised the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to warn the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from making remarks that could destabilise Nigeria.

Wike made the call in a statement issued on Friday by his media aide, Simeon Nwakaudu, while reacting to Oshiomhole’s comment that no governor would be sworn in, in Bayelsa State, following the sacking of David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress.

Reacting further, Wike in the statement called on Oshiomhole to desist from making inflammatory remarks adding that what he is doing in Edo State is not proper and he should not bring it to the rest of the Niger Delta.

Wike said; “The federal government should warn Oshiomhole to stop making remarks that will destabilise Nigeria.

“What he is doing in Edo State is not proper and he should not bring it to the rest of the Niger Delta.

“Who is Oshiomhole to determine who has spread in a state? Supreme Court has made a ruling. It is unfortunate for Oshiomhole to come forward to say that nobody will be sworn in.

“It is most unfortunate what Oshiomhole is doing because he wants to retain his position as National Chairman. APC Governors have rejected him that is why he is struggling to prove that he is fighting for the party.

“He is making statements as if he owns the country. This is the same way he is carrying on in Edo State fighting the Governor.

“He believes that he has the forces to cause crisis. He is arrogating powers to himself, which is not good,” the governor added.

