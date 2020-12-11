Gov Wike signs Rivers 2021 budget of N448,67bn

Governor Nyesom Wike has signed into law, the Rivers State 2021 budget of N448,660,773,476 days after presenting estimates to the Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA).

Governor Wike who signed the Rivers budget on Thursday at Government House, Port Harcourt, explained why ongoing projects in their localities were not mentioned when he presented the budget to the State Assembly noting that such projects were already captured as special projects and will be completed.

Speaking further, Governor Wike said that everybody should rest assured that no local government area will be left out as long as the implementation of the Rivers 2021 budget is concerned.

Governor Wike further added that his administration will make sure this Appropriation Law is fully implemented, particularly as regards basic infrastructure.

READ ALSO: Wike dismisses report on Ortom’s planned switch to APC

The statement by Governor Wike reads thus in full; “Many people have asked why there are no projects in their area. We could not have, in our budget speech, named all the projects. Within the budget, there are many projects and those that cannot be named; we have to put them under special projects.

“Everybody should rest assured no local government area will be left out as long as the implementation of this budget is concerned. What is important is we will do all we can to make sure this Appropriation Law is fully implemented, particularly as regards basic infrastructure we are supposed to provide for our people.

“Today, when we went for the 26th meeting of National Council on Works; Senator Adamu Aliero said he wants to tell other states to emulate what’s going on in Rivers state.

“He said as they were so satisfied with what they have seen and Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works said he does not want to talk about the development in the state so that I will not play politics with it. People are seeing the good works we are doing.

“We have always said it is not only for the Executive to see that the state moves forward, it is also for the Legislature and Judiciary. We are lucky that our in-state that the arms of government are working very closely, and doing their own work.

“People should talk about how Rivers will move forward. I’ve told anybody to challenge us and tell me one local government where there is no state government project. Let us work together and you’ll see our state will be a different state,” Governor Wike concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions