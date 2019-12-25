Gov Wike spits fire, rejects PDP intervention in faceoff with Dickson

Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike on Tuesday rejected the intervention of the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in his faceoff with Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson, insisting that such is no longer needed.

Wike and Dickson have been at each other’s throat over the Soku oil wells returned to Rivers State by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, Wike said there was no need for the PDP leadership to intervene in the matter since the Federal High Court had already determined the issue in question.

He said: “I don’t know why they are interceding. They have no power to resolve the issue of oil wells. Secondly, the matter has been determined by a court of competent jurisdiction.

“Anybody who is not satisfied should go on appeal. Are they interceding on behalf of someone who betrayed the party? They know that Governor Seriake Dickson betrayed and sold out the party. They know that during the 2019 elections in Rivers State, Dickson worked with my opponent.

“Throughout that period, the PDP National Chairman (Uche Secondus) himself knows that people were calling from all over the country to know the situation.

“Dickson never called one day. This was because of his alignment with the opposition. I can show proof that Dickson has already made up his mind to go over to the APC. I am not going to sit down with anybody to discuss anything as it relates to Governor Dickson. I have no business with Governor Dickson.

“In fact, Governor Dickson ought to have resigned from the party by now, so that the leaders of the PDP in Bayelsa would rebuild the party. The national leadership of the party should know that the only option left for the PDP to be strong in Bayelsa is for Dickson to leave the party.”

The Rivers State governor further explained that the party’s intervention was no longer profitable following the alleged damage done by Dickson.

“Where was the party when Dickson sold out? Why couldn’t they come out to speak out? Governor Dickson, you have killed our party in that state. What is anyone wading in for? I am not going to be party to that and nobody will stop me.”

