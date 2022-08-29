Gov Wike stirs more controversy, says ‘something will happen’ in PDP

The in-fighting within the ranks of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seems to be unending, if comments by Nyesom Wike, the Rivers State Governor, are anything to go by.

Wike commented on the PDP’s internal divisions on Monday, saying that while “nothing has happened yet,” “something will happen” shortly.

Nobody can threaten the PDP presidential candidate, he claimed, since he will always act morally regardless of intimidation or blackmail.

The Governor made this assertion during the flag-off of Eneka Internal Roads, in the state’s Obio-Akpor region.

Wike said, “Anybody who knows me knows that once I have made up my mind and I believe that what I am doing is right, if you like, let the whole people team up, as far as my conscience is clear, I will do what is right at all times; It doesn’t matter any gang up.

“All of us should be calm; you’ve heard what is happening in PDP. Nothing has happened yet but by the grace of God; something will happen.”

After former vice president, Atiku Abubakar won the PDP presidential election in May, Wike is rumoured to be unhappy with events within the party.

The choice of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as Atiku’s running mate was also claimed to have offended the governor of Rivers.

In the midst of the turmoil engulfing the main opposition party, Wike met with Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP).

Wike also met with Dave Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi State and a candidate for the APC presidency, as well as former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Wike, on Friday, said the ongoing consultation was in the interest of Nigerians.

“We believe that what is going on will be in the interest of Nigerians at the end of the day. Consultation is still ongoing. Nothing we have said now has been concretised. Discussions are going on,” he noted.

