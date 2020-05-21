Gov Wike suspends COVID-19 lockdown in Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor LGAs

Governor Nyesom Wike-led government of Rivers State has suspended the total lockdown in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas (LGAs) for six days.

He said the relaxation of the lockdown, imposed on the LGAs to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state, would take effect from Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Governor Wike declared this on Wednesday in a state-wide broadcast.

He said, “Residents and visitors of these local government areas can therefore go out of their homes for their lawful businesses from tomorrow morning, that is, Thursday May 21 until 8.00 p.m., Tuesday 26th of May 2020, when the lockdown will be restored and maintained until further notice.

“It is important to emphasized that the relaxation only allows for free human and vehicular movements and the opening of limited businesses, such as banks, supermarkets, shopping malls and grocery shops.

“All land, sea and air exit and entry borders and routes into Rivers State shall remain closed.

“Similarly, all open markets, motor parks, hotels, bars, night clubs, in-service restaurants and barbers’ shops must remain shut.

“Religious gatherings of more than 50 persons remain prohibited.

“All public weddings, burials and other social gathering also remain prohibited.

” Private and commercial vehicles, including tricycles must continue to limit the number of passengers to two persons only.

“The wearing of face masks or coverings in public spaces, including commercial and private vehicles remains compulsory as those who contravene would be arrested and summarily dealt with as the law demands.”

He called on all residents to ensure tbey maintained social distancing in every space, including within vehicles, bank premises and shopping places as required by the subsisting regulations.

Governor Wike cautione that those who would not comply with the duly established orders and restrictions would be arrested and prosecuted as usual for deliberately endangering themselves and the lives of others in the face of the deadly virus.

Reassuring the residents that his government was determined more than ever to do everything to fight against the spread of the virus, Wike urged residents not to panic even with the increasing number of positive cases, “which is only indicative of the expanded testing now taking place in the state.”

He added, “Before long, we will flatten the curve, gradually lift the restrictions, restore normalcy and open up the state fully for business.

“But until then, we will continue to ask for your patience, cooperation and religious compliance with the established measures to curb the spread of this virus.”

