Gov Wike tasks Nigerian govt to ensure due process in trial of Nnamdi Kanu

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has implored the Federal Government to ensure a fair judicial hearing in the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

Wike made this call during a guest appearance on AriseTV, monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

Earlier, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed had assured that Kanu would get a fair trial in measure with the offence he was being prosecuted over.

“It is interesting that many are suddenly calling for a fair trial for Kanu as if he didn’t get one before he decided to jump bail and flee.

“However, I can assure you that the fair deal that Kanu denied many of the victims of the violence which he willfully instigated through his broadcasts and tweets will not be denied him,’’ he said.

Nonetheless, Wike in his statement said, “what I believe is that the due process must be followed regarding his prosecution, to allay the fears of Nigerians.

“This must be extended to the bandits who have been wreaking mayhem. I don’t believe in Kanu’s ideals — you cannot annex my state — but the same way he is being prosecuted, the bandits must be brought to book too lest it looked like a regional fight.”

By Mayowa Oladeji

