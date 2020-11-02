Gov Wike threatens to impose restrictions on worship centres for violating Covid-19 guidelines

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has threatened to impose fresh restrictions on worship centres in the state for allegedly flagrantly violating set Covid-19 protocols.

Governor Wike issued the threat on Sunday while speaking at the Saint Thomas Anglican Church in Mile 2 Diobu, in Port Harcourt Local Government Area, during Chief Azubuike Nmerukini’s family special thanksgiving service in honour of his wife, Dame Oroma Nmerukini.

Speaking further during the thanksgiving service, Governor Wike said that he observed during the service that more than 80 per cent of worshippers did not wear face-masks, and also warned that if violation of the protocol continued, he would revisit his position on worshippers permitted in worship centres.

Wike said: “85 per cent of those who are here are not wearing facemasks. That is the problems we have. Nobody wants to obey simple instructions.

“The mere fact that we have agreed that we should worship and allow everybody, does not mean that we should disobey the protocol.

“My lord Bishop, encourage our people to wear their face masks. It is very important. If this continues then I will go back and review the restriction to say it cannot be more than a particular number,” he noted.

