Gov Yahaya approves recruitment of 1000 teachers in Gombe
The Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the recruitment of 1000 in the state.
The Chairman of the Gombe State Teachers’ Service Commission, Mrs. Na’omi Philip Maiguwa, disclosed this to journalists in the state capital.
She said: “I’m very delighted to inform you that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya (Dan Majen Gombe), moved by the huge shortage of teachers in government schools, on Wednesday 6th April, 2022 graciously approved the recruitment of 1000 fresh teachers.
READ ALSO: Gov Inuwa charges North-East states to proffer solutions against drug abuse
“His Excellency equally approved the transfer of 288 staff of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) who had applied for transfer of service from the board for placement into the State Ministry of Education’s secondary schools and technical colleges.
“This development is one of the steps the Governor has taken to turn around the fortunes of education in the state. He had earlier in January this year, consented to kick starting the teachers’ recruitment process at the TSC.
“This approval is a continuation of the process to place qualified teachers in the state’s post-basic education schools.”
By Yemi Kanji
