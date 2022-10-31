Gov Yahaya reshuffles cabinet in Gombe

The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, on Monday carried out a minor cabinet reshuffle in the state.

The governor, who appointed two commissioners and four special advisers, said at a swearing-in ceremony at the Government House in Gombe that the move was part of efforts at maintaining his administration’s set objectives.

He added that the exercise would also ensure effective and efficient service delivery in the state.



Yahaya said: “Accordingly, the following changes are hereby made as regarding special advisers with immediate effect: Dauda Batari is moved from the Ministry of Education to the Ministry of Higher Education.

“Mr. Shehu Madugu moved from the Ministry of Energy and Solid Minerals to the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.

“Aishatu Maigari has been redeployed from the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation to the Ministry of Education while Meshak Lauco will now serve in the Ministry of Higher Education from the Ministry of Information and Culture.”

The governor said the new commissioners, Mr. Sanusi Pindiga and Mr. Andirya Moljengo, would be in charge of the Ministry of Energy and Solid Minerals and the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation respectively.

