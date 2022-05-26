Gov Yahaya wins APC ticket for second term in Gombe

The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, on Thursday emerged the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Yahaya, who was the sole aspirant in the election, received an overwhelming affirmation through a voice vote by 563 accredited state delegates.

The Chairman APC Governorship Primary Election Committee in in the state, Dr. Danjuma Dabo, in his remark, said since the governor was the sole aspirant in the race, it was needless to go through the rigours of balloting.



READ ALSO: APC suspends ex-federal lawmaker for alleged anti-party activities in Gombe

He said: “By the powers conferred on me by the constitution and guidelines of our great party, the APC, I hereby declare His Excellency, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya as duly elected flag bearer of the party in Gombe State for the 2023 general elections.”

In his acceptance speech, Governor Inuwa expressed gratitude to God for giving him another opportunity to emerge as the APC governorship flag bearer in Gombe State.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now