Politics
Gov Yahaya wins APC ticket for second term in Gombe
The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, on Thursday emerged the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer in the 2023 governorship election in the state.
Yahaya, who was the sole aspirant in the election, received an overwhelming affirmation through a voice vote by 563 accredited state delegates.
The Chairman APC Governorship Primary Election Committee in in the state, Dr. Danjuma Dabo, in his remark, said since the governor was the sole aspirant in the race, it was needless to go through the rigours of balloting.
READ ALSO: APC suspends ex-federal lawmaker for alleged anti-party activities in Gombe
He said: “By the powers conferred on me by the constitution and guidelines of our great party, the APC, I hereby declare His Excellency, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya as duly elected flag bearer of the party in Gombe State for the 2023 general elections.”
In his acceptance speech, Governor Inuwa expressed gratitude to God for giving him another opportunity to emerge as the APC governorship flag bearer in Gombe State.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...