Gov Yahaya wins APC ticket for second term in Gombe

Published

32 mins ago

on

Woman killed, properties destroyed as flood ravage Gombe communities

The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, on Thursday emerged the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Yahaya, who was the sole aspirant in the election, received an overwhelming affirmation through a voice vote by 563 accredited state delegates.

The Chairman APC Governorship Primary Election Committee in in the state, Dr. Danjuma Dabo, in his remark, said since the governor was the sole aspirant in the race, it was needless to go through the rigours of balloting.

He said: “By the powers conferred on me by the constitution and guidelines of our great party, the APC, I hereby declare His Excellency, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya as duly elected flag bearer of the party in Gombe State for the 2023 general elections.”

In his acceptance speech, Governor Inuwa expressed gratitude to God for giving him another opportunity to emerge as the APC governorship flag bearer in Gombe State.

