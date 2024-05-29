Gov Yusuf bans protests over emirship tussle in Kano

Following the unrest caused by the reinstatement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano, the state governor, Abba Yusuf has banned all forms of public gatherings intended for protest within the state.

Yusuf’s directive was contained in a statement issued by his Director-General, Media and Publicity, Sanusi Tofa, on Wednesday in Kano.

The governor also directed the Police, Department of State Services (DSS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to apprehend, detain, and prosecute any individual or group violating the order.

Sanusi’s reinstatement which saw to the dethronement of Emir Aminu Ado Bayero had caused youths to troop to the streets in Kano in show of their disapproval of the move.

Also, there have been conflicting court injunctions asking Sanusi and Bayero to vacate the palace in Kano.

Recall that the state assembly passed a law that dissolved the four additional emirates created by the immediate past governor of the state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The statement, however, read: “This decisive action is a preemptive strategy aimed at averting any potential breakdown of law and order orchestrated by adversaries of the state.

“We are privy to credible intelligence indicating that certain prominent figures from the opposition party in Kano have devised plans to sponsor student associations and political agitators from other northwestern states.

“Their plan is to incite chaos under the guise of advocating for the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

“Through this declaration, we caution student groups against being manipulated by troublemakers who are resolute in fomenting disorder in Kano.”

He advised all citizens of the state to carry on with their normal activities as the state retains its serenity.

