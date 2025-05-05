Gov Yusuf debunks claim on N2bn monthly payment to Kwankwaso

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has dismissed a recent allegation that his administration pays Rabiu Kwankwaso, one of his predecessors, N2 billion monthly.

He was reacting to the allegation made by a former Secretary to the State Government, Baffa Bichi.

The governor recently relieved Bichi of his duties.

Yusuf, who addressed 484 local government councillors at the Kano State Government House on Sunday, described the claim as “baseless, malicious, and a desperate attempt to mislead the public.”

He said: “There is no truth in the claim that Senator Kwankwaso receives N2 billion from the state government. It is a complete fabrication.

READ ALSO: VeryDarkMan’s arrest in bad taste, will have serious consequences -Obi

“Kwankwaso is a man of integrity and sacrifice. He has never asked this government for a single naira or meddled in its finances.”

Governor Yusuf suggested that Bichi’s comments stemmed from bitterness over his removal from office and alleged that the former SSG failed to meet expectations while in government.

“You were in office for more than a year and raised no such concerns. Now that you are out, you suddenly discover wrongdoing? This is not accountability; this is vendetta,” Yusuf stated, visibly displeased.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now