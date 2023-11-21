Gov Yusuf forwards additional N24bn 2023 supplementary budget to Kano Assembly

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has forwarded an additional N24 billion as a 2023 supplementary budget to the House of Assembly for approval.

The governor’s letter was read by the Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ismail Falgore, at the plenary on Tuesday.

The governor had earlier presented the sum of N58 billion as the 2023 supplementary budget to the parliament.

The letter read: “In pursuant to section 122 (A) & (B) of the 1999 constitution, I have the honour and privilege to submit to the Honorable House the Kano State proposed 2023 second Supplementary Budget/Amendment bill for deliberations and subsequent approval.

“Honourable Speaker, 2023 second proposed Supplementary Budget/Amendments become necessary due to obvious reasons, amongst which are, expected receipts from FAAC in form of statutory revenue, VAT,Ecological funds, E.M.T.L, Independent Power Projects (IPP) loan from CBN as well as increased IGR.

“Consequent upon above compelling needs, and a fervent desire to accelerate the execution of some emergency priority projects in the state, thus, 2023, second Supplementary Budget Amendment is anchored on the following areas.

“Personnel cost/settlement of gratuity N4 billion and Capital expenditure supplementary N20 billion.”

Yusuf said that with the supplementary budget of N58 billion and N24 billion the state 2023 budget had risen to N 350 billion.

The House unanimously agreed to commit the supplementary/amendment budget for legislative action.

The 2024 appropriation bill had also scaled second reading in the House.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, last week upheld the verdict of the state governorship election petition tribunal which sacked Yusuf as governor of Kano State.

The governor had since appealed the ruling at the Supreme Court.

