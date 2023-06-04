Gov Yusuf nullifies sale of children’s hospital in Kano

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has stopped the sale of a children’s hospital in the state.

There were reports that former governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration sold the Hasiya Bayero Pediatric Hospital located along the Emir Palace Road in Kofar Dan Agudi, Kano, to an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in the state.

The governor, who visited the hospital on Sunday, reaffirmed his commitment to improved healthcare services, particularly for women and children in the state.

Yusuf said his administration would prioritize healthcare delivery and promised to invest resources in improving medical facilities across the state.

He said: “The health of our citizens, especially women, and children, is of utmost importance to my administration. We are determined to provide the necessary infrastructure and services to ensure their well-being.

“Revoking the sale of Hasiya Bayero Pediatric Hospital is a crucial step towards achieving our healthcare goals.

“We will not relent in our efforts to develop and upgrade healthcare infrastructure. Our aim is to provide comprehensive and efficient medical services, enabling every citizen to access the care they need.”

