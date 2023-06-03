Gov Yusuf orders demolition of illegal structures in Kano

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has ordered the immediate demolition of illegal structures along the Race Course and other places in the state’s metropolis.

The governor gave the directive in a statement issued on Saturday by his Press Secretary, Bature Dawin-Tofa, in Kano.

He reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to restoring the glory of the state by reclaiming all public land and properties used to erect illegal structures by private individuals or groups.

Yusuf stressed that structures erected in schools, mosques, public playgrounds, graveyards, markets, and hospitals would be demolished in line with the state’s original plan and layout.

He said: “These places are meant for public use; it is, therefore, disheartening to witness the incessant destruction and conversion of public places that are used to render social services by unpatriotic citizens.

“We shall bring an end to land grabbing and indiscriminate erection of illegal structures in the state.”

