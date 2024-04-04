Gov Yusuf sets up panels to probe mismanagement of assets, violence under Ganduje

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir, has set up two judicial commissions of inquiry into cases of mismanagement of public assets, and political violence from 2015 to 2023.

The period covered the administration if former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, in the state.

The governor, who inaugurated the panels on Thursday in Kano, vowed to bring anyone found wanting to book.

He said the investigation into the mismanagement of public assets was part of his inaugural pledge to unravel and prosecute those behind cases of political violence in the state.

Yusuf said: “Political violence is a major setback to democracy worldwide. It leads to loss of lives and property as well as mistrust on the part of the people and those in power.

“The disturbing cases of political killings, especially in 2023, must not be swept under the carpet. This is to ensure we prevent future occurrences.”

The governor pointed out that the first commission headed by Justice Zuwaira Yusuf would look into cases of political violence and missing persons from 2015-2023.

He said the committee was expected to unravel the criminal network involved and unmask the sponsors to face justice as well as find the root causes of the violence.

He gave the second panel headed by Justice Faruk Lawan the mandate to look into cases of misappropriation of public assets.

