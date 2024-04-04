Politics
Gov Yusuf sets up panels to probe mismanagement of assets, violence under Ganduje
The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir, has set up two judicial commissions of inquiry into cases of mismanagement of public assets, and political violence from 2015 to 2023.
The period covered the administration if former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, in the state.
The governor, who inaugurated the panels on Thursday in Kano, vowed to bring anyone found wanting to book.
He said the investigation into the mismanagement of public assets was part of his inaugural pledge to unravel and prosecute those behind cases of political violence in the state.
Yusuf said: “Political violence is a major setback to democracy worldwide. It leads to loss of lives and property as well as mistrust on the part of the people and those in power.
“The disturbing cases of political killings, especially in 2023, must not be swept under the carpet. This is to ensure we prevent future occurrences.”
The governor pointed out that the first commission headed by Justice Zuwaira Yusuf would look into cases of political violence and missing persons from 2015-2023.
He said the committee was expected to unravel the criminal network involved and unmask the sponsors to face justice as well as find the root causes of the violence.
He gave the second panel headed by Justice Faruk Lawan the mandate to look into cases of misappropriation of public assets.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...