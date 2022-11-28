Gov Zulum appoints 7 permanent secretaries in Borno

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has approved the appointment of seven Permanent Secretaries in the state civil service.

The state’s Head of Service, Mallum Fannami, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Maiduguri.

The new appointees are – Mohammed Badiya, Mohammed Alhaji, Yusuf Garga, Modu Mai-Bukar, Babagana Kadai, Shettima Bukar, and Babagana Kyari.

