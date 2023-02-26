Gov Zulum cautions against politicizing Monday market fire disaster

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has announced an emergency relief of the sum of N1 billion to provide urgent support to victims of the fire disaster that razed down the Maiduguri Monday Market in the early hours of Sunday pending assessment of the incident.

The announcement was contained in a statement by the Governor’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, made available to Journalists in Maiduguri on Sunday.

Babagana Zulum has earlier made a broadcast soon after he had visited the scene of the incident and had mobilized armed forces to secure the area to prevent breakdown of law and order.

In the broadcast which was in Hausa as monitored, the governor urged citizens not to politicize the unfortunate incident. “I recognize that the incident is happening at a political time, but we all know the Monday market has unfortunately faced fire disaster in previous times and this is sad. We have to find ways of ensuring this unfortunate fire disaster does not happen again and we will work together to ensure this”,.

He also said, “I know how painful it is for anyone to work hard over years to build his or her business but end up losing that investment in seconds.”

Babagana Zulum added that,”I really feel the pains of everyone affected by this incident. I commiserate with all of you. I kindly and most respectfully urge you to be calm and patient. I know how bad you feel and insha’Allah, the Borno State Government is already taking the following measures to ameliorate the situation”

He stated that, “I have approved the release of N1 billion as emergency relief for us to quickly support victims of the disaster because we know that some of them may even have difficulty of surviving the next few days. Many rely on daily businesses in order to cater for themselves.”

Also,”We are setting up an assessment committee that will comprise respectable individuals from our society including representatives of the victims, for us to speedily assess damages, and take comprehensive list of those affected and their loses. I will also be holding meeting with leadership of the market and representatives of victims.”

The Governor assured that,”I am going to see Mr President and seek for presidential intervention on how to get support for victims. We will also reach out to other humanitarian establishments to seek help.”

He further assured that, “Insha’Allah, we will be taking firm measures towards preventing reoccurrence of this fire disaster that has occurred in previous years. I will like to respectfully appeal to everyone for calmness. I know how you feel. I feel your pain and we will support you through whatever means we can, insha’Allah.”

By Yemi Kanji

