Gov Zulum charges service chiefs to work with Niger, Chad, Cameroon to fight insecurity

The Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum has charged the newly appointed service chiefs to work with neighbouring countries including; Niger, Chad and Cameroon to stem the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

Governor Zulum gave the charge on Sunday while addressing the new service chiefs, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Borno State Government House Chamber.

He said that there was a need for aggressive collaboration with armed forces in neighboring countries.

Zulum also urged the military to accommodate fair and constructive criticisms and work with civilians in the North-East in order to defeat Boko Haram.

The governor also called for enhanced ties between the military and civilian population to bridge the trust deficit and increase the military’s access to intelligence gathering.

He said; “In democratic settings, the military is an establishment, which is subject to constructive criticisms by well meaning citizens. Therefore, you are expected to accept such criticisms in good faith with a view to enhancing the productivity in your operations.

“For the Nigerian military to achieve success, there should be robust coordination, cooperation with neighbouring countries including; Niger, Chad and Cameroon to stem insecurity and collaboration between different security operatives, particularly between the Nigerian Army and Airforce,” Zulum noted.

