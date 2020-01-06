Gov Zulum confronts soldiers who allegedly extort travellers in Borno over National ID card

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has decried Nigerian military’s alleged collection of N1000 bribe from Borno residents and travellers in the state who do not possess national identity cards.

The governor condemned the alleged act on Monday when he visited the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway where numerous travellers were stranded.

The security officials manning the highway were said to have prevented them from proceeding on their journey because they had no ID cards and failed to pay N1000 bribe to be allowed to pass.

The highway where the travellers got stranded is said to be relatively the safest access in and out of Maiduguri.

Zulum, when he got to the place, which is Maiduguri entrance checkpoint, located near the Borno State University, saw many vehicles queued up on both sides of the road.

Furious with the development, the governor, who accosted the soldiers at the checkpoint said:

“This is unacceptable! How can you subject people to this kind of torture all in the name of National ID card? And you are all here collecting N500 and N1000 from poor travellers who don’t have national ID card.”

A a soldier was said to have tried to offer some explanation, but the angry governor replied, “No this is not right. The federal government has not created an enabling environment for our people to get their national ID cards and you are here collecting N500 and N1000 as a fine for not having what the federal government has not provided for all.”

According to Governor Zulum, there had been several reports about the alleged extortion at the checkpoint.

When of his aides called the Theatre Commander of the war against Boko Haram, General Olusegun Adeniyi, Zulum was heard saying on the phone:

“Theater Commander where are you? …Right now I’m at the checkpoint near state university and we have thousands of people stranded and your people are here collecting money from people because they don’t have National ID Card. Why?”

READ ALSO: Nigeria Police on red alert over rising tension between US & Iran

After the call, the governor ordered that the gate be opened on both sides to allow all travellers to continue with their journey.

Some of the travellers who shared their experiences, said they were held for hours because they were unable to give a bribe of N500 to the soldiers who mounted the checkpoint.

Join the conversation

Opinions