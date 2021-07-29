Gov Zulum inducts 1000 hunters to protect farmers in Borno

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Thursday inducted 1000 volunteer hunters to complement the efforts of security agencies in protecting farmers against attacks on their farms.

In his address at the event held in Khaddamari village, Zulum commended the hunters for their contributions to his administration’s efforts at sustaining peace and security in the state.

The governor promised to provide the hunters with logistic support, and monthly allowances to boost their morale for the task.

He said: “What we are witnessing today is screened 1000 members of volunteer hunters that are willing to protect the farming communities in four local government areas.

“These farming communities are within Maiduguri, Jere, Mafa, and Konduga LGAs.”

The governor also commended the member of the House of Representative from Jere Federal Constituency, Ahmed Satomi, and members of the State House of Assembly from the affected local government areas for helping to mobilise the hunters.

