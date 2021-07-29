Politics
Gov Zulum inducts 1000 hunters to protect farmers in Borno
The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Thursday inducted 1000 volunteer hunters to complement the efforts of security agencies in protecting farmers against attacks on their farms.
In his address at the event held in Khaddamari village, Zulum commended the hunters for their contributions to his administration’s efforts at sustaining peace and security in the state.
The governor promised to provide the hunters with logistic support, and monthly allowances to boost their morale for the task.
READ ALSO: ‘I’m very much in charge,’ Zulum reacts to appointment of governor by Boko Haram, ISWAP in Borno
He said: “What we are witnessing today is screened 1000 members of volunteer hunters that are willing to protect the farming communities in four local government areas.
“These farming communities are within Maiduguri, Jere, Mafa, and Konduga LGAs.”
The governor also commended the member of the House of Representative from Jere Federal Constituency, Ahmed Satomi, and members of the State House of Assembly from the affected local government areas for helping to mobilise the hunters.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....