Gov Zulum loses Chief of Staff

The Dr. Babagana Wakil Chief of Staff (CoS) to Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, is dead.

Wakil died on Wednesday after a brief illness, according to an official in the state government.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Relations and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau.

He said that the “Jana’iza of the late CoS, would hold 4pm today (Wednesday) at Wakil extended family residence in Shehuri north, Maiduguri.

“May Allah, Subhanahu Wa ta’ala, in His infinite mercy, forgive his shortcomings, admit him into aljanna and give his family the strength to bear our collective loss.

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un,” the statement read.

There have been records of unusual deaths of prominent Nigerians since the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

While some of the deaths were as a result of the dreaded pandemic, the cause of several others remained unknown.

