Gov Zulum presents Borno 2021 Budget of N208bn

The Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum has presented a Borno State budget of N208bn for the year 2021 before the State House of Assembly for consideration.

Governor Zulum presented the Appropriation Bill on Wednesday at the state Assembly in Maiduguri, with 65 per cent of the budget proposed for capital project with the rest to take care of recurrent expenditures.

During his presentation, Governor Zulum, proposed the sum of N135.1 billion for capital expenditure, which translates to 65 per cent and N72.7bn for recurrent expenditure, representing 35 per cent.

According to Governor Zulum, the budget will be financed from the statutory allocation and with improved internally generated revenue.

Zulum further added that the budget which is christened, ‘The People’s Budget of Recovery and consolidation’ was aimed at laying the foundation for implementation of a development plan with a 25-years target, and initial 10 years phase, recently launched by his administration.

