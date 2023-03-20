Gov Zulum re-elected in Borno

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has been re-elected for another term of four years in the state.

This followed his victory in Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly elections in Borno State.

The state’s Returning Officer, Prof. Jude Rabo, who announced the outcome of the election in Maiduguri on Monday, said Zulum scored 545,543 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Mohammed Ali Jajari of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 82,147 votes.

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate secured a quarter of the votes cast in each of the 27 local government areas of the state.

The returning officer added that 12 parties took part in the election.

