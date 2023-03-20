Politics
Gov Zulum re-elected in Borno
The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has been re-elected for another term of four years in the state.
This followed his victory in Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly elections in Borno State.
The state’s Returning Officer, Prof. Jude Rabo, who announced the outcome of the election in Maiduguri on Monday, said Zulum scored 545,543 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Mohammed Ali Jajari of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 82,147 votes.
READ ALSO: Fani-Kayode rallies APC for governorship election, demands victory in Kaduna, Borno, others
He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate secured a quarter of the votes cast in each of the 27 local government areas of the state.
The returning officer added that 12 parties took part in the election.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...