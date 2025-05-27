Gov Zulum reaffirms resolve to protect Borno from insurgent takeover

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has reiterated his unwavering commitment to ensuring that no part of the state succumbs to Boko Haram or ISWAP insurgents, amid renewed concerns over attacks in the region.

Speaking to journalists on Monday after a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Governor Zulum described recent security developments in Borno and the wider North-East region as concerning, but not insurmountable. His visit followed last week’s attempted attack on Marte, a town vulnerable to insurgent threats.

“I came here to brief the President on the security situation in Borno, especially the recent attack in Marte,” Zulum said. “I also appealed for greater federal support and I’m glad to report that some actions have already been taken.”

Zulum acknowledged that the Nigerian Armed Forces have made swift and strategic decisions to prevent further escalation. One of the key proposals under review, he disclosed, is the establishment of forest guards to enhance surveillance and control in remote areas used as hideouts by insurgents.

“That will be a game-changer,” he said. “Some of these insurgents are in possession of highly sophisticated weapons. The federal government is working on strategies to counter that, and the President has assured me of his full support.”

The governor, who has earned a reputation for his hands-on approach to governance in a conflict zone, stressed that state-level efforts would also intensify. “We are not relenting. We will strengthen local resilience, mobilize volunteers, and complement the efforts of the Armed Forces,” he added.

Zulum also issued a firm call to action: “No local government in Borno will fall into the hands of insurgents. We must all, civil authorities, security forces, and communities, rise and defend our land.”

The statement comes at a time when northern communities continue to endure the consequences of over a decade of insurgency, with thousands displaced and critical infrastructure destroyed. But for Zulum, protecting every inch of Borno remains non-negotiable.

“I believe, inshallah, with the continued support of the Armed Forces, we will stand firm,” he concluded.

