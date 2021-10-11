Gov Zulum receives women, children who escaped from Boko Haram

The Borno State Governor, Babagana, on Monday received six women and nine children who escaped from Boko Haram insurgents in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Women Affairs, Zuwaira Gambo, who presented the victims to the governor in Maiduguri, said they were abducted in Borno and Adamawa States between October 2020 and May this year.

They, however, escaped from the terrorists in the Buni-Yadi axis from where they trekked for six days to reach Damboa town in Borno.

The commissioner said: “Three women – Maryam Ishaya with one child, Rachel Simon with two children, and Esther Ayuba with two children were abducted in Takulasha Village of Chibok local government area of Borno State on October 3, 2020.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram now hijacked by foreign elements, Borno’s Gov Zulum says

“The remaining three – Alheri Ezekiel with two children, Victoria Andrew, and Victoria James with two children from Cofure Village in Hong LGA of Adamawa were abducted on May 5, 2021.”

Zulum said the government was doing everything possible to speedily rehabilitate and reintegrate all Boko Haram victims into society.

“I am very happy to receive you, my daughters, after you fell prey to Boko Haram terrorists. We thank God Almighty for rescuing and protecting you from the hands of the terrorists,” the governor added.

