Gov Zulum reveals cause of proliferation of firearms by insurgents in Borno

The Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has revealed how insurgents proliferate the state with firearms.

He blamed the porous borders between the state and three Neighbouring countries of Niger, Chad and Cameron for the menace.

Zulum said except there was proper manning of the international borders by security agencies that the never ending crisis in Borno and some other North-East states, which had lasted for 12 years, would remain unsolved.

The governor spoke when he received the president and other members of Alumni Association of National Institute For Policy and Strategic Studies (AANI), who were at the Borno Government House in Maiduguri to pay him a solidarity visit.

The members of AANI visited Zulum, who is also their member, to sympathize with him over the demise of his Chief of Staff, Dr Babagana Wakil and the attack on his convoy recently in Baga town axis by terrorists.

Governor Zulum regretted that the never-ending Boko Haram crisis had resulted in the untimely deaths of several gallant troops, innocent civilians and devastated many infrastructures.

While he noted that all hands must be on deck to salvage Borno and other parts of North-East, the governor assured that his administration would never relent in doing its best to support the military and paramilitary in the fight against Boko Haram and other terrorists in the state.

“On behalf of the government and People of Borno State, I want to express our appreciation to AANI for the visit, specifically to your branches in Yobe Borno for their unflinching support to my administration.

”We are very grateful for coming to identify with Borno in our trying moment. The atrocities posed by insurgents have led to the killing of unspecified number of security operatives and our innocent civilians with devastation of infrastructures.

“Notwithstanding, with your support from all and sundry, we are going to defeat the insurgents Insha Allah (By God Grace),” the governor said.

Speaking during the visit, AANI president, IGP Mohammed Abubakar (Rtd) told the governor that the group was deeply concerned with the security challenges facing Borno State government, particularly the recent upsurge in attacks by insurgents.

He commended the doggedness of the governor for his foresight, saying that his government had actively implemented numerous people-oriented projects and programs in the areas of health, education, poverty alleviation, women and youth empowerment among others.

