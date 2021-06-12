Gov Zulum rules out staff retrenchment, to employ 3,000 teachers in Borno | Ripples Nigeria

News
Gov Zulum rules out staff retrenchment, to employ 3,000 teachers in Borno
The Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, on Saturday reassured the people of the state that his administration would not retrench any worker despite the current challenges in the state.
Zulum gave the assurance at a luncheon organized by the state government to mark the Democracy Day and his two years in office.
He said the government would employ about 3,000 teachers and 500 health workers in the state.
The governor said his administration would ensure sustained payment of workers’ salaries and retirees’ pensions.
Zulum revealed that the state government has spent N15 billion on the payment of pensions and gratuity arrears since he assumed office in 2019.
He said: “We shall recruit more health personnel in such a way that pressure on secondary health facilities would be reduced. By the grace of God, we shall recruit about 500 health personnel in the next six months to strengthen our healthcare system.”
The governor promised that his administration would improve its support to the military and other security agencies to enhance their performance.
Zulum added: “A few days ago we bought three Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and hope to buy not less than 20 more in the next six months.”
