Gov Zulum says despite killings by Boko Haram, Buhari has done well in North-East

The Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, says that President Muhammadu Buhari has done pretty well in handling the insecurity situation in the North-East despite the killings by Boko Haram and bandits who have continued to make the region uncomfortable for residents.

Zulum said this while addressing elders of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Monday, December 7.

A delegation of the ACF led by head of the board of trustees, Shehu Malami, and the Chairman, Audu Ogbeh, were in the state to commiserate with Zulum and the people over the massacre of rice farmers in the Zabarmari community of Jere local government area of the state.

While addressing the delegates, Zulum said:

“From statewide statistics on affairs in the 27 local government areas since 2011, the fact is that despite the recent happenings, the security situation in Borno and indeed that of the entire North-East sub-region is still far better under Buhari.

Read also: Governor Zulum offers six recommendations to defeat Boko Haram

“Unlike the years before Buhari when a number of local governments were no-go-areas, we now have citizens led by our traditional rulers, safely back to Bama, Gwoza, Askira-Uba, Dikwa, Ngala, Monguno, Kukawa, Damboa, Konduga, Mafa, all of which no one could visit not talk of living in before.

“Our Emirs were all in exile. Today, Bama is coming back to life and so is Askira-Uba, Damboa, Gwoza and others. Life is returning to Baga. This was impossible before Buhari. It was not possible to move a few kilometres out of Maiduguri.

“Insurgents attacked and took over the Army Barracks at Monguno, Bama, Giwa Barracks and Multinational Joint Task Force Headquarters at Baga, to mention just a few. There were daily attacks and bomb blasts in many parts of Maiduguri but all of these have stopped under Buhari. No one can dispute these records.”

Zulum ended by saying that the Boko Haram insurgents have now resorted to propaganda and attracting publicity and that the people of his state will remain optimistic and keep doing their part in efforts to find sustainable peace.

Join the conversation

Opinions