News
Gov Zulum sets up committee to manage repentant Boko Haram terrorists
Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum on Monday, inaugurated a committee to manage the affairs of repentant Boko Haram terrorists and other criminals who decide to take up the offer of amnesty granted by his government.
The committee has been mandated with the task of resettling the repentant terrorists as well as see to the repatriation of Borno citizens living in Chad, Niger and Cameroon back to their homes.
While inaugurating the committee at the Government House in Maiduguri, Zulum said the committee would also manage the repentant insurgents and bandits, particularly on how they will leave their enclave, their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.
The committee which has the Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, as the Chairman, also has the task of rehabilitating the terrorists back into the society.
Zulum further said if the task is handled properly, “it would lead to increased surrender of remnants of the insurgents and bring peace to Borno for the needed development.”
The committee’s co-chairman, Kaka Shehu who responded on behalf of Kadafur, assured the government and the people of Borno of their commitment to fully discharge their responsibilities.
Investigations
