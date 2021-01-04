Gov Zulum signs Borno 2021 budget of N248bn

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Monday signed the state’s 2021 budget of N248 billion.

In his address after signing the budget at the Government House in Maiduguri, the governor charged all government’s Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to comply strictly with the provisions of the budget.

He thanked the state House of Assembly for the speedy passage of the budget.

Zulum said his administration would continue to place a priority on security, education, healthcare, agriculture, and the provision of potable water to the people.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Abdulkarim Lawan, said the budget was raised from N208billion to N248billion to lay the foundation for industrial growth in the state.

Zulum presented a budget proposal of N208 billion to the House on December 9 last year.

But the lawmakers increased the amount to N248 billion.

