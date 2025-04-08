Gov Zulum urges increased military support as Borno struggles with renewed Boko Haram threats

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, has raised the alarm over the recent surge in Boko Haram attacks and kidnappings, warning that the frequency of these incidents without substantial resistance signals a concerning erosion of control in the state.

Addressing a Special Expanded Security Meeting (ESM) on Tuesday, Zulum was joined by top military and security officials, including the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Major General Abubakar Haruna, the Commissioner of Police, and various traditional leaders.

The meeting also featured the Shehu of Borno, Alh. Dr. Abubakar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi, and other local emirs, though several key figures were absent.

The governor acknowledged the state’s relative peace over the past three years, crediting his administration’s support for the military’s efforts in countering terrorism. However, he expressed deep concern over the recent intensification of attacks, which have resulted in the displacement of military units and the loss of civilian lives.

Notable areas affected include Wajirko, Sabon Gari in Damboa, Wulgo in Gamboru Ngala, and Izge in Gwoza, signaling a worrying setback for both Borno and the wider North East region.

He said, “As I address this important gathering today, it is unfortunate that the renewed Boko Haram attacks and kidnappings in many communities almost on a daily basis without confrontation signalled that Borno State is losing ground,” he stated.

“As you are all aware my administration has been very supportive of the military and other security agencies in the fight against Boko Haram and other terrorists leading to relative peace in the last three years, it is disheartening to note the recent attacks and dislodgement of military formations in Wajirko, Sabon Gari in Damboa local government, Wulgo in Gamboru Ngala, Izge in Gwoza local government areas among other related killing of innocent civilians and security agencies calls for serious concern, and it is a set back in the fragile state of Borno and the North East region.

“In as much as Borno Government under my leadership commend the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the security agencies for their unwavering support in the fight against Boko Haram, more efforts have to be put in place through equipping and deploying of technological warfare to the military to stem the tide of all renewed attacks bedevilling parts of the sahelian Borno which shares international border with three African countries of Chad, Niger and Cameroon.”

Zulum commended the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu for its continued backing of the fight against Boko Haram, but stressed that more needs to be done. He advocated for enhanced military resources, particularly through the integration of technological advancements, to address the escalating attacks in the border areas of the Sahelian Borno, which shares boundaries with Chad, Niger, and Cameroon.

The Shehu of Borno, representing the traditional leaders, also highlighted the dire situation in Guzamala, Marte, Abbadam, and parts of Mobbar, which remain under Boko Haram control. He pointed out that these areas lack civil governance and called for urgent infrastructure improvements, particularly the reconstruction of key federal roads, including the Biu-Damboa-Maiduguri and Maiduguri-Dikwa-Ngala routes.

