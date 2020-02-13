Gov Zulum visits hospital to see victims attacked by Boko Haram after Buhari’s visit

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State on Wednesday night paid a visit to an hospital caring for residents of the state that were attacked by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

The attack took place hours after a visit by President Muhammadu Buhari, who was in the state to commiserate with the governor, and victims of an earlier attack by the terrorists that left about 30 people dead, at Auno, a community near Maiduguri.

Sporadic gunshots suspected to have been carried out by Boko Haram fighters rocked the Jiddari Polo general area of Maiduguri, Borno State, on Wednesday evening.

Jiddari Polo General Area is located south of the Maiduguri metropolis and a few metres away from the 21 Armoured Barracks, Giwa.

Although the sounds of the gun later subsided, many of the residents had fled to other parts of the state capital.

One of the residents, Mallam Yusuf Unman, told journalists the terrorists surprised the people with the timing of the attack.

