Gov. Zulum’s aide claims late Boko Haram leader, Shekau, left behind 83 concubines

An aide to Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, Abdullahi Ishaq, has revealed that the late leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, left behind 83 concubines at the time he committed suicide instead of surrendering to ISWAP fighters 2021

Ishaq, who is Zulum’s Special Adviser on Security, who revealed this on Sunday in Maiduguri while briefing journalists on the security situation in the state, said some repentant terrorists who surrendered to the military disclosed the information on Shekau.

“We started this non-kinetic approach 16 months ago. The model started shortly after the death of Abubakar Shekau and the state government didn’t want the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) to continue using Shekau’s fighters; we know it would be deadly,” the aide said.

“So, the first fighters that I received in Bama told me that Shekau had 83 concubines; just imagine that.

“They said he is now in hell because he committed suicide during his clash with the other faction. He always told them to go out and fight, if they die in the process, several virgins are waiting for them.

“Let me say this, many of his commanders were bitter after he committed suicide because that act contradicts what he preached. I can tell you that many of these fighters don’t know how to perform simple ablution not to talk of how to do prayers. We had to start teaching them after we brought them to Maiduguri.”

