Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday, said the country is not difficult to govern despite its complexities. He declared that governance is easy when leaders are sincere with their conscience.

Obasanjo said this while inaugurating the Presidential Lodge inside Osun State Government House, in Osogbo, the state capital.

He inaugurated the edifice at Oke-Fia, Osogbo alongside the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, and former governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

He said: “With my experience, Nigeria is a complex country but Nigeria is not a difficult country to rule, maybe one can also say the same Osun State is complex but Osun State is not a difficult state to rule.

“You have to be honest with your conscience, with the people and with your God. You have to be a man of character and attributes that everybody will see Ademola Adeleke, when he sees an opportunity to dance, would dance but is a man of integrity, honesty and hard work, it is very important! When light comes, darkness vanishes.”

Obasanjo also declared that Adeleke is his dancing partner any day because he has proven to the world that he is a happy and very hardworking governor.

“You are working on roads, don’t joke with it because when we make necessary provisions for the people to have jobs they will work. Many Yoruba people want to work but what is impeding that is the road to ply. When we provide the wherewithal for them they will work. I will plead with you to continue with that”, the former President said.

Earlier in his remarks, Adeleke explained that the VIP lodge was abandoned after the administration of Rauf Aregbesola who left it at 35 per cent completion.

He said: “However, work commenced on the project three months ago and now it is completed. This lodge can accommodate five dignitaries with their team conveniently at a time.”

