Government forces thwart attempted coup in DR Congo

An attempted coup d’etat in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has been thwarted by government government forces, a report by the Army said on Sunday.

Local media reports that the coup attempt which took place on Saturday night, has left the nation on edge with three people killed as authorities work to restore order and investigate those involved.

A statement by Congolese army spokesperson, Brigadier General Sylvain Ekenge, said: “An attempted coup d’etat has been put down by the defense and security forces. The attempt involved foreigners and Congolese. These foreigners and Congolese have been put out of action, including their leader.

“The armed forces of the DRC ask the population to go about their business freely and peacefully. The defense and security forces are in complete control of the situation,” Ekenge added.

There were reports of clashes between men in military uniform and guards of a local politician at the politician’s house on Tshatshi Boulevard, about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the presidential palace and where some embassies are also located.

“This came amid a crisis gripping President Felix Tshisekedi’s ruling party over an election for the parliament’s leadership which was supposed to be held Saturday but was postponed,” the media reports said.

“The armed men attacked the Kinshasa residence of Vital Kamerhe, a federal legislator and a candidate for speaker of the National Assembly of Congo, but were stopped by his guards, Michel Moto Muhima, his spokesperson said on the X social media platform.

“The Honorable Vital Kamerhe and his family are safe and sound. Their security has been reinforced,” Muhima wrote.

“Two police officers and one of the attackers were killed in the shootout that started around 4:30 a.m at the house on Tshatshi Boulevard, according to Muhima.

“Footage, seemingly from the area, showed military trucks and heavily armed men parading deserted streets in the neighborhood.

“On Friday, President Felix Tshisekedi met with parliamentarians and leaders of the Sacred Union of the Nation ruling coalition in an attempt to resolve the crisis amid his party which dominates the national assembly where he said he would not hesitate to dissolve the National Assembly and send everyone to new elections if these bad practices persist.”

