Government fuelling insecurity with bad policies, corruption, ASUU says

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Sunday blamed the federal and state governments for the rising cases of kidnapping, banditry and other criminalities.

The union insisted that many states are reverting to internal security arrangement without treating the causes of insecurity.

The ASUU Chairman, University of Ibadan chapter, Prof. Deji Omole, who stated these in a chat with journalists in Ibadan, said instead of the Nigerian government to budget for people’s welfare, it now spends billions of naira to buy security equipment from countries that had invested heavily in research and training.

He said the union has been warning governments to cater for the needs of the vulnerable in the society and this advice appeared to have fallen on deaf ears.

According to him, due to years of neglect and unbridled corruption in high places, many Nigerians have come to lose interest in ethical living since those leading them have mortgaged their future.

READ ALSO: We’ll continue to insist on adequate security for Nigerians – CAN

He said: “Every year they budget for themselves. The president and his cabinet get lion share and some members of the National Assembly with no brilliant contributions to the economy become billionaires overnight as a result of this insecurity.

“Instead of attending to poverty, education and unemployment, the security forces advice on buying more weapons. They keep on churning out bad policies that impoverish more families and with no job, and a bad economy, crime, and criminality is reigning supreme.”

“Government must give electricity, tackle unemployment and attack poverty and fund education to keep children in focus on positive development attitudes.”

Join the conversation

Opinions