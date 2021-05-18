Governor Abiodun suspends aide arrested in US for $350k unemployment benefit fraud | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Governor Abiodun suspends aide arrested in US for $350k unemployment benefit fraud
The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has suspended his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Special Duties, Abidemi Rufai, following his arrest in New York by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over his alleged involvement in $350 million unemployment benefits fraud.
The United States Department of Justice had announced Rufai’s arrest on Monday, May 17.
In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, Abiodun said the news of his aide’s involvement in fraud was disturbing.
The statement read, “We received the very disturbing news of the arrest of one of the governor’s political appointees, Mr. Abidemi Rufai in New York over alleged unemployment benefits and fraud in the United States, this morning.
READ ALSO: Ogun governor’s aide arrested in US, mentioned in alleged $650m unemployment fraud
“While the Governor cannot be held responsible for the actions of a full-grown adult, especially outside the jurisdiction of Ogun and Nigeria, he has since suspended the suspect from office to enable him to answer the charges levelled against him.
“The Governor wishes to condemn any act capable of undermining his determination to institute an open, transparent, accountable, and morally upright behavior in the State and governance.
“Gov. Abiodun remains committed to his agenda of building our future together and will not condone criminals either in his government or the state in general.”
