Governor Adeleke rejects Osun tribunal ruling, vows to appeal

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has rejected the Friday tribunal ruling sacking him as the governor of the state.

Adeleke, who contested in the gubernatorial election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in July 16 last year, had defeated his rival in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboyega Oyetola, and was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, Oyetola in August had approached the election petition tribunal to challenge Adeleke’s victory, insisting there was over-voting in 749 polling units across 10 LGAs of the state.

The Tribunal in its judgement on Friday had ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return from Adeleke and issue same to Oyetola whom it said had won the election.

Reacting in a statement signed by his spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke described the judgement as a “miscarriage of justice and an unfair interpretation against the will of majority of voters.”

“I call on our people to remain calm. We will appeal the judgement and we are sure justice will be done,” he added.

“Let our people be reassured that we will do everything possible to retain this widely acclaimed mandate”, the statement added.

