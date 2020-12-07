Governor Bello appeals against fresh #EndSARS protests

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Sunday appealed to Nigerian youths to shelve plans to embark on fresh #EndSARS protests in the country.

According to the governor, such fresh protest would be premature, dangerous and counterproductive.

Bello made the appeal in a special broadcast to Nigerian youths on Sunday, adding that he was worried following intelligence reports that youths were mobilising to resume another round of #EndSARS protests in some selected cities beginning from Monday (today).

Read also: Twist, as Gov Bello condemns bread levy, says it’s devilish

He said: “I deem another round of #EndSARS protests to be premature and counter-productive at this time. Apart from the higher likelihood of conflict with the police, we must also admit that the security situation in the country is very precarious at the moment.

“All patriots must therefore make conscious efforts not to degrade a parlous security situation further. Nationwide protests at this time will only overburden the load-bearing capabilities of our security architecture increasing the likelihood of total collapse. No matter the narrative, I doubt that out-of-control anarchy is an objective of the #EndSARS protests,” Bello said.

Bello also advised Nigerian youths to look beyond protests as the only means of effecting social change in the country, adding that they should begin to organise themselves to take part in the 2023 political process which could help them effect the necessary changes in the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions