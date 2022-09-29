Politics
Governor Fayemi dissolves cabinet
The Ekiti State government led by the incumbent Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday announced the dissolution of the State Executive Council.
Fayemi announced that the cabinet was dissolved during a valedictory executive session at the Council Chamber, Governor’s Office, in Ado-Ekiti, the capital of the state.
Meanwhile, he informed and directed the political appointees to hand over to the most senior civil servants in their various ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) while expressing his appreciation to the outgoing council members for their relentless service to the development of the state.
Read also: Ekiti Gov, Fayemi, sacks all political aides ahead of leaving office
Equally, he also commended them for their strong support and contributions towards the successes of his administration which has transformed the state and brought new ease of life to the people, wishing them success in their future endeavours.
The outgoing members of the cabinet took turns to share their experiences in governance in the last four years and thanked the governor for giving them the chance to serve the state.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that former council members like former Deputy Governor, Prof Modupe Adelabu, Mr. Biodun Akin-Fasae, Mr. Kayode Olaosebikan and Wole Adewunmi, among others, attended the valedictory session.
By Mohammed Taoheed…
