Governor Ikpeazu declares curfew in Abia | Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, of Abia State, has announced a curfew in Aba and Umuahia metropolis from 10pm to 6am daily from Sunday, 5th April, 2021 till further notice.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, John Kalu, who disclosed this in a statement in Umuahia, said the curfew takes immediate effect.

He added that the curfew would be in force from 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. daily till further notice.

The measure, according to him, was to stem the spread of violence into the state which shares a close boundary and affinity with Imo State.

The hoodlums had in the early hours of Monday attacked the custodial centre and released inmates.

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) said on Monday evening at least 1,844 inmates escaped from the facility following the attack.

The statement read: “The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the imposition of curfew in Aba and Umuahia metropolis between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. daily from today, Monday, 5th April, 2021, till further notice.

“This is sequel to security reports received from multiple sources and informed by the need to continue to protect innocent citizens and residents of the state.

“Security agencies in the state have been directed to ensure strict enforcement and compliance with the directive.

“Only those on essential services with proper identification are exempted from the curfew.

“We urge traditional rulers, men of the State Homeland Security Team and Community Vigilante Services in the state to monitor the movement of persons within their respective domains and take necessary measures to protect the people and their property.

“All law abiding citizens are advised to go about their normal duties, outside the curfew period, without fear of molestation as the security architecture of the state is robust enough to guarantee their safety.”

